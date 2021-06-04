NASA InSight Spacecraft Gets Dirty to Boost Its Power Levels on Mars

America’s 2021 Kia Niro EV Is the Same, but Different

Three months after presenting the 2021 Niro Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid for the U.S. market, Kia has updated the EV version. Well, updated may be too strong a word, because it basically soldiers on with identical pricing and range, but the Korean automaker says that it features “technology and convenience enhancements”. 24 photos EV is offered in two trim levels, the EX and EX Premium. Pricing starts at an identical $39,090, excluding the $1,175 destination charge, for the base grade, while the upper spec carries a $60 premium, launching from $44,650.



According to Kia, the



These add up to the standard forward collision warning, forward collision avoidance assist, blind spot collision warning with rear cross traffic safety alert, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, smart cruise control with stop and go, driver attention warning and high beam assist offered across the range.



The EPA-estimated range of the 2021 Niro, which has a curb weight of 3,854 lbs (1,748 kg), is still rated at 239 miles (385 km). Mounted under the rear floorboards, the 64 kWh battery pack, which takes around 1 hour and 15 minutes to charge to 80% at a DC fast charging station, powers a 201 HP and 291 lb-ft (395 Nm) of torque electric motor. The fuel economy is rated at 123/102/112 MPGe in city/highway/combined.



