Refreshed Kia e-Niro Now Available to Order in the UK

Like the Hyundai Ioniq, the Niro from Kia is available with no fewer than three levels of electrification. The most affordable of the lot is the hybrid, followed by the plug-in hybrid. At the top of the spectrum, the e-Niro has been improved for the 2020 model year both visually and technically. 6 photos



The government’s plug-in car grant drops the sticker price to 34,495 on-the-road, and in those pounds sterling, Kia also includes seven years or 100,000 miles of warranty. That’s plenty enough even to those who are aware that battery degradation is inevitable, and speaking of which, the e-Niro manages to cover up to 282 miles ( WLTP ) from a capacity of 64 kWh .



So what else do you get for your hard-earned cash? As it’s the case with the Kona Electric from Hyundai, a 201-horsepower electric motor drives the front wheels. The 395 Nm of torque developed instantly help the e-Niro shoot to 60 in 7.5 seconds, onto a top speed of 104 miles (167 km/h).



The full suite of active and passive safety equipment is also standard, including Lane Keep Assist and Lane Follow Assist, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Hill-Start Assist Control, and seven airbags. Entertainment is also up there with the best of them thanks to a 10.25-inch touchscreen that knows how to Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and navigate to your point of interest.



An eight-speaker JBL premium sound system, DAB radio, smart entry with keyless go, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, as well as a heated steering wheel and heated front seats are also included. Black leather on the seats and an electronic parking brake complete the list of e-Niro 4 highlights.



