autoevolution

Kia Seltos Performance Rendered, Quad Exhausts Are Begging for a 2-Liter Turbo

29 Nov 2019, 18:21 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Kia's SUV lineup in America keeps getting bigger and bigger every year. While purists don't like that, we think the Koreans offer the best designs for the money. The 2021 Seltos doesn't prove us wrong, nor does it leave us wanting in other departments.
2 photos
Kia Seltos Performance Rendered, Quad Exhausts Are Begging for a 2-Liter Turbo
It's got excellent features, a smart interior, big wheels, two-tone paint and comfort on its side. With powertrains going up to a 1.6-liter GDI turbo with 178 horsepower, it's not going to be slow, to the point where we almost don't see the point of buying a Forte. Almost.

What we want from the Seltos is something we probably won't get, a performance model. Another overpriced crossover that's thirsty and pointless? Hear us out before you judge. The job of a hatchback is about to be taken over by this kind of crossover, and the Germans are banking on 300 horsepower models to be their flagships.

Within the last couple of months, we got the Audi SQ2, VW T-Roc R, BMW X2 M35i and AMG GLB 35. Some of those aren't available to American buyers, but Kia is ideally situated to offer a cheaper and equally interesting alternative.

It's not as easy as dropping a 2-liter engine from the Veloster N into this body, but the payoff could be good: good as a brand booster and as an enthusiast's car. So far, Kia hasn't taken advantage of the performance know-how of its sister brand Hyundai. But we know the 252/275 horsepower turbo mill matches this platform and will get a twin-clutch gearbox option in about a year.

Crucially, a $35,000, 252 horsepower Seltos Performance would be one of the most interesting cars in this segment, taking customers away from the GTI or even the Miata. It's a stretch of the imagination, but that's the kind of enthusiasm created by this rendering from the Russian website Kolesa.

It just looks like a T-Roc R, but better, thanks to all the extra air intakes and trim bits. Everybody knows that quad exhausts make a car faster, so in that regard, the Seltos Performance is twice as good as the GLB 35.
2021 Kia Seltos Kia performance car Kia
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road These Upcoming Electric Pickup Trucks Should Give You a Run for Your MoneyThese Upcoming Electric Pickup Trucks Should Give You a Run for Your Money
Tesla Cybertruck Memes Aside, What The Hell is Wrong With Tesla? ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again The Perks of Driving an Electric Car in WinterThe Perks of Driving an Electric Car in Winter
Elon’s Cybertruck Is Not Ugly. It’s Revolutionary CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Rusty Treasures: Some of the Most Amazing Cars Found in Abandoned GaragesRusty Treasures: Some of the Most Amazing Cars Found in Abandoned Garages
AI Could Help Cars Make Moral Decisions. Will It Change the Driving Experience? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car War Machines: Spitfire and Hurricane in the Battle of BritainWar Machines: Spitfire and Hurricane in the Battle of Britain
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Cool VW ID. Space Vizzion Wagon to Enter Production Looking Like This What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Squad Solar Car Is a Tiny but Solid Urban Mobility SolutionSquad Solar Car Is a Tiny but Solid Urban Mobility Solution
Entirely Car-Free Cities, the Stuff (Impossible) Dreams Are Made Of The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
KIA models:
KIA NiroKIA Niro Small SUVKIA XCeedKIA XCeed CrossoverKIA SeltosKIA Seltos Small SUVKIA TellurideKIA Telluride Medium SUVKIA Soul EVKIA Soul EV CompactAll KIA models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day