Kia e-Niro Looks Fresh in Paris, Has Massive 300-Mile Range

19 photos



As far as the cabin is concerned, the e-Niro follows the path set by the That's because the electric version of the South Korean crossover has already been revealed on its home market. Nevertheless, the Paris Motor Show marks the international debut of the e-Niro.The vehicle looks fresh in the metal and, as we've discussed before, the numbers are brilliant. To be more precise, the driving range of the vehicle sits at a hefty 485 kilometers (make that 301 miles).The said value is offered for the optional 64-kWh lithium-ion polymer battery, while the standard unit, which packs a 39.2-kWh battery, comes with a range of 312 kilometers (194 miles) per charge. Note that both figures were achieved under the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure, which means the US range might vary slightly.Regardless of the battery, you get a peak torque of 395 Nm, but the power jumps from 136 to 204 hp, depending on the battery. This means the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint takes place in 9.8 and 7.6 seconds, respectively. And yes, the vehicle only comes inform.The automotive producer has let it slip that the Old Continent will receive the e-Niro by the end of the year, while the rumor mill talks about the US market arrival taking place at the same time.Given the success of the hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of the Niro, it's no wonder Kia came up with an all-electric incarnation of the crossover.The EV borrows the tiger-nose grille, which packs an integrated charging port, from the concept that prefigurated it, while the front apron featured a bespoke design.We must also mention the regenerative braking system is hidden by the new 17-inch wheels.As far as the cabin is concerned, the e-Niro follows the path set by the Kia Soul EV , using a shift-by-wire knob instead of a tradition gear lever. And you can check this out in the live photo gallery above.