2020 Porsche Taycan Strolls In Mountain View, California

Camouflaged in black and featuring fake quad-exhaust tips, the Porsche Taycan has arrived in the United States for testing. The development prototype, caught by Pineapple Trev in California, is the German automaker’s way of saying that the future of Porsche is electrified.
After announcing the death of diesel, Porsche has kicked EV development into overdrive to prepare for what the future holds. There’s even talk the lineup will go electric at some point, with the 911 believed to be the final family of models to switch from internal combustion to electricity.
The Taycan, meanwhile, serves as a preview of what Porsche has in the pipeline for the coming decade. Taking inspiration from the Mission E concept, the four-door sedan is smaller in length and width than the Panamera. At launch, the Taycan will be available with 800V hardware. In other words, it would take 15 minutes to recharge the battery to 80 percent.
With the range-topping powertrain option, the dual-motor Taycan develops in the ballpark of 600 horsepower. Acceleration from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes less than 3.5 seconds, and Porsche expects production to number 20,000 vehicles per year if demand calls for this output.
The permanent-magnet synchronous motors are based on those found on the 919 Hybrid prototype racing car, which is saying something about how serious the Taycan is in regard to performance. The cabin, meanwhile, features an all-digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay phone mirroring.
Prior to this spotting, the Taycan has been spied in Montclair, New Jersey at the end of June 2018. The prototypes differ in many areas, starting with the design of the taillights to the fake exhaust pipes and wheels. In all likelihood, Porsche will sweeten the deal with a rear-wheel-drive Taycan that would bring the pricing point down.
The fact that Porsche took the Taycan to Mountain View serves as a middle finger salute to Tesla, which is hailed as the go-to automaker for high-performance electric vehicles. The Model 3 Performance and Model S P100D are extremely impressive in a straight line, but in the corners, we’d bet our two cents on the Taycan.
Just drove by the Porsche Taycan prototype in Mountain View. The electric future is coming. @ElectrekCo pic.twitter.com/23itCEdDve— Pineapple Trev (@PineappleTrev) September 14, 2018