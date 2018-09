2019 Porsche Boxster Spyder Prototype Shows Production Design, Manual Gearbox

The test car we have here comes almost naked and it's obvious that, unlike the GTS , the Spyder receives dedicated front and rear aprons.As for the said roof of the sportscar, previous spyshots have allowed us to notice that this is similar to the one used by the now-retired Boxster Spyder.The middle section of the car is expected to be occupied by the naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six that animates the 991.2-generation 911 GT3 and 911 GT3 RS. Nevertheless, the motor, which delivers 500 and 520 hp, respectively, is expected to be downtuned, with its output actually sitting closer to 400 hp.As Porschephiles know all too well, in the world of Zuffenhausen, talking about the 718 Boxster Spyder coming with a manual gearbox makes for a Captain Obvious report. Nevertheless, we mentioned this since there have been multiple rumors on the German carmaker introducing a PDK for the newcomer.In other words, zooming in on the cabin of the prototype we have here reveals a steering wheel that doesn't pack any gearshift paddles for that PDK tranny.However, since the uber-quick dual-clutch unit would allow the numbers of the mid-engined machine to go even deeper into Neunelfer territory. And that's a no-no.Regardless, we should see the 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder and the 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 making their debut this fall.As is the tradition, the mid-engined models will arrive in limited numbers, so if you're looking to grab one, you might want to give your dealer a call.