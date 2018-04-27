Porsche 718 Cayman GTS Hits 182 MPH/294 KPH in Autobahn Acceleration Test

Ladies and gentlemen Porschephiles, the time has come for the Porshe 718 Cayman GTS and 718 Boxster to land in the hands of its owners. Among others, this means we can now enjoy seeing the mid-engined special being put through its paces.

Thus, the sportscar's full straight-line potential was put to the test. As such, you'll get to see a brutal takeoff, as well as a real-world top speed attempt. And, as we mentioned in the title above, the German missile went all the way to 294 km/h (make that 182 mph).



The camera is focused on the dashboard instruments of the Zuffenhausen contraption, which means number geeks will easily be able to get their kicks by checking out this adventure.



We'll remind you that the GTS incarnation of the Porsche 718 Boxster GTS and Cayman GTS places it straight into Neunelfer territory, since we're looking at 265 vs. 270 ponies for the base Carrera models.



Of course, the mid-engined models are missing a pair of cylinders compared to the also-turbo flat-six heart of the 911.



To sum up the GTS, we'll mention this is more of a value pack for owners who choose top-tier specs. Thus, the model offers plenty of standard features that one would otherwise have to pay for.



Nevertheless, if you're looking for a true range-topper, your wish will be fulfilled by the end of the year.



That's because Zuffenhausen is currently polishing the final details of the



In fact, we even talked about the



