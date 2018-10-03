2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Looks Better in The Flesh at Paris Motor Show

3 2020 Kia Soul EV Reveals Interior, Probably Has 500 KM Range

The 2018 Paris Motor Show is a venue that facilitates the German premium carmakers' EV market assault, with the Mercedes-Benz EQC being one of the key green vehicle debuts at the event. 20 photos



The EQC features an 80-kWh battery, which works with a water-cooled onboard charger rated at 7.4 kW. Depending on the chosen charging output, 80 percent of the battery can be reached in 40 minutes.



Compared to the new



While the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time of the Mercedes-Benz sits at 5.1 seconds, the top speed of the vehicle is limited to 180 km/h (112 mph).



As the acceleration numbers of the EQC clearly show, this is no slouch. And yet those willing to enjoy proper go-fast motivation with an EQ badge can turn to another three-pointed star machine that landed in Paris.



We're referring to the



The Alubeam Silver finish covers a machine that's 17.3 feet long, so the carbon fiber body turns heads like few other machines on the Paris floor. We also managed to take a peek inside the concept. That's where we found a melange involving W125 nods (think: saddle brown leather, polished aluminum) and futuristic bits, such as the panoramic screen that allows the driver to receive all the info required by race conditions.



