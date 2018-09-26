2 All-New 2016 Kia Optima Spied for the First Time, Including the Interior

2020 Kia Soul EV Reveals Interior, Probably Has 500 KM Range

Scandinavia can't order enough Kia and Hyundai EVs right now, thanks to their competitive battery backs. And it looks like Soul EV will also be on their shopping list. 14 photos



Before we talk about the switches and buttons, let's focus on the range. The infotainment reads 437 kilometers on 92% charge. That's 475 km on 100% (simple maths), and t means Kia will claim 500 km per charge. Weirdly, the Hyundai Kona Electric with what we presume to be the same 64kWh battery only gets 415 km per charge.



Either way, the Soul EV will be more than twice as good as its predecessor in this regard. Of course, we can't ignore the possibility of more than one battery option, but as things stand, Tesla has something to worry about from the plucky Koreans. And did we mention this EV has about 200 horsepower?



The interior is quite different from the Kia Niro crossover. The new Soul's main motif is a MINI-like circle, seen on the steering wheel and the gear selector, among other things.



Although it's not clear if these will be offered to Europeans, the Soul will also have ICE versions. The two most likely powertrains are a 2-liter base unit and a 1.6-liter turbo option, as the Veloster. Also, a 1.6-liter diesel with the new hybrid assist setup could be popular in the domestic Korean market.



