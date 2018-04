People in the Old Continent aren’t alone, with the U.S. also getting more subcompact crossovers than ever before. From the Ford EcoSport to the Hyundai Kona, the segment keeps on growing to satisfy demand. And for the automakers to reap higher profit margins than they would from a conventional-bodied vehicle.The two-tone color scheme imagined by Koo Ki Sung Studio fits the Soul like a hand in glove. The highlight, however, is the front-end design, especially the slim headlights. Although it looks sharp without the tiger-nose grille, Kia won’t bid farewell to its trademark motif, as demonstrated by the all-new Ceed and Stonic.Believed to be based on the B-SUV platform of the Hyundai Kona, the next-generation Soul will be optimized for gasoline, diesel, and all-electric drivetrains. The Hyundai-branded crossover can be had with three- and four-cylinder engines with up to 177 PS and 265 Nm of torque in the case of the 1.6-liter Gamma turbo. The second-gen Soul with the 1.6 T-GDi, meanwhile, packs 204 PS and 265 Nm.Moving on to the Kona Electric , customers are offered two choices: 39.2 kWh or 64 kWh, 204 PS or 135 PS. In regard to driving range, the South Korean automaker quotes 300 kilometers and 470 kilometers (in accordance with the WLTP regulations). Over in the United States, the Kona Electric with the larger battery is EPA-rated 250 miles, more than double the range of the 2018 model year Soul EV (111 miles).Regarding the venue where the 2020 Kia Soul is expected to drop, hearsay suggests the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show in November. Other voices make a case for the 2019 North American Auto Show in Detroit next January, but the truth of the matter is that nobody - except the automaker - knows when the SK3 will go official.