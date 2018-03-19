autoevolution
2019 Kia K900 (K9) Brochure Leaked, Pricing Starts At KRW 50.6 Million

With Kia set to reveal the all-new K900 at the end of March, it’s no surprise somehow managed to get its hands on the brochure for the full-size luxury sedan ahead of the reveal. And from it, we learn that the K9 starts at KRW 50,600,000.
Converting the South Korean won to U.S. dollars translates to $47,245 at current exchange rates. By comparison, the K900 sold in North America starts at $49,900 and comes standard with the 311-horsepower version of Kia’s 3.8-liter V6 engine. In Kia’s domestic market, on the other hand, the newcomer is available with a choice of three powerplants: 3.3-liter V6, 3.8-liter V6, and the 5.0-liter Tau V8.

Tipping the scales at 1,920 kilograms (4,233 pounds) in its lightest specification, the second generation of the K900 offers 300 PS (296 horsepower) and 348 Nm ( 257 pound-feet) from the get-go. The goodies are sent to the rear wheels by an 8-speed automatic transmission, which is also paired with the bigger V6 and range-topping V8. Available as an option, customers are also offered all-wheel-drive.

Moving up to the 3.8 GDI translates to 334 PS (329 horsepower), 395 Nm (291 pound-feet), and a starting price of 57,900,000 South Korean won (around $53,845). As for the V8-powered K900, you’re looking at 425 PS (419 horsepower), 510 Nm (376 pound-feet), and a sticker of 86,600,000 won ($80,535).

Four exterior colors are available in the first instance, along with two interior color combinations and three alloy wheel designs ranging from 18 to 19 inches. As for standard bits and bobs, you’re in for a treat even with the lowliest of trim levels.

Starting with HID headlamps and LED daytime running lights with LED taillights, the K900 is furthered by heated mirrors with heating function, leather- and wood grain-wrapped steering wheel with heating as well, air conditioning for the front seats, smart trunk lid, amplitude-controlled damping, 8.0-inch infotainment with Navigation 2.0 and a 14-speaker sound system, and UV protection for all the greenhouse. Not bad, right?

Look forward to the K900 arriving in the U.S. in the latter half of 2018 for the 2019 model year.

 Download attachment: 2019 Kia K9 (K900) brochure for South Korean model (PDF)

