Kia Signs Three Years Sponsorship Agreement with UEFA Europa League

Soccer, as it is known in the United States, is one of the most popular sports on the planet. In Europe, the sport is so much so that the people there have not one, but two major international competitions for association football clubs: the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League.

For the next three years, starting with the 2018 - 2019 season, UEFA Europa League will have as official partner South Korean carmaker



“We are excited to become an Official Partner of the UEFA Europa League for the next three seasons, continuing our long-established link with the most popular sport, not just in Europe but around the world,” said Kia’s chief marketing officer, Yong-Won Cho.



“The UEFA Europa League presents us with the perfect platform from which to engage more closely with fans all over the globe, and enhancing Kia’s visibility.”



The financial aspects of the deal have not been announced. The only thing Kia said is that for the duration of the contract, it will supply a fleet of 90 vehicles for the UEFA Europa League finals in 2019, 2020 and 2021, to be used as transport for referees, officials, delegates, and VIPs.



