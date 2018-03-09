autoevolution
Kia Signs Three Years Sponsorship Agreement with UEFA Europa League

9 Mar 2018
Soccer, as it is known in the United States, is one of the most popular sports on the planet. In Europe, the sport is so much so that the people there have not one, but two major international competitions for association football clubs: the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League.
Whereas in the Champions League the premiere clubs of the continent battle for supremacy, Europa League is the poor brother, reserved for lesser clubs. Even so, this less important competition is extremely popular, making it ideal for brands who want to promote their name to millions of Europeans.

For the next three years, starting with the 2018 - 2019 season, UEFA Europa League will have as official partner South Korean carmaker Kia. In a statement released on Thursday, Kia says will sponsor the event up until the competition’s final in 2021.

“We are excited to become an Official Partner of the UEFA Europa League for the next three seasons, continuing our long-established link with the most popular sport, not just in Europe but around the world,” said Kia’s chief marketing officer, Yong-Won Cho.

“The UEFA Europa League presents us with the perfect platform from which to engage more closely with fans all over the globe, and enhancing Kia’s visibility.”

The financial aspects of the deal have not been announced. The only thing Kia said is that for the duration of the contract, it will supply a fleet of 90 vehicles for the UEFA Europa League finals in 2019, 2020 and 2021, to be used as transport for referees, officials, delegates, and VIPs.

The visibility Kia expects to receive thanks to this deal is huge. Already a favorite European brand, Kia would now have access to an audience of 1 billion people globally. The main targets are however the Old Continent countries from which teams playing in the competition come from.
