autoevolution
 

Spyshots: Kia Sportage Facelift Has Two Exhaust Pipes for Extra Sportiness

13 Apr 2018, 14:41 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
As Hyundai recently unveiled the Tucson's mid-life facelift, that of its sister CUV can't be very far behind. These are our latest spyshots, and they suggest a performance model of sorts might be on its way.
21 photos
Kia Sportage Facelift Has Two Exhaust Pipes for Extra SportinessKia Sportage Facelift Has Two Exhaust Pipes for Extra SportinessKia Sportage Facelift Has Two Exhaust Pipes for Extra SportinessKia Sportage Facelift Has Two Exhaust Pipes for Extra SportinessKia Sportage Facelift Has Two Exhaust Pipes for Extra SportinessKia Sportage Facelift Has Two Exhaust Pipes for Extra SportinessKia Sportage Facelift Has Two Exhaust Pipes for Extra SportinessKia Sportage Facelift Has Two Exhaust Pipes for Extra SportinessKia Sportage Facelift Has Two Exhaust Pipes for Extra SportinessKia Sportage Facelift Has Two Exhaust Pipes for Extra SportinessKia Sportage Facelift Has Two Exhaust Pipes for Extra SportinessKia Sportage Facelift Has Two Exhaust Pipes for Extra SportinessKia Sportage Facelift Has Two Exhaust Pipes for Extra SportinessKia Sportage Facelift Has Two Exhaust Pipes for Extra SportinessKia Sportage Facelift Has Two Exhaust Pipes for Extra SportinessKia Sportage Facelift Has Two Exhaust Pipes for Extra SportinessKia Sportage Facelift Has Two Exhaust Pipes for Extra SportinessKia Sportage Facelift Has Two Exhaust Pipes for Extra SportinessKia Sportage Facelift Has Two Exhaust Pipes for Extra SportinessKia Sportage Facelift Has Two Exhaust Pipes for Extra Sportiness
The last time we saw the Sportage, it had the cutouts in the rear bumper, but they were empty. But now, two large oval mufflers have sprouted back there. Is this a preview for an RS Q3 rival? Well, not really, but it could still be a performance model if they are going to all this trouble.

A possible powertrain option would be the 2.0-liter turbo of the Optima GT. Of course, it's also possible that this is simply a GT-Line cosmetic pack. Would there be a point of installing a roll cage just to test some fakery?

It would be cool to have the 275 horsepower engine from the Hyundai i30 N in a relatively affordable crossover. However, it's more reasonable to expect 250 HP, perhaps sent to all four wheels via an automatic gearbox with paddle shifters.

Reports have suggested that Kia wants to start offering a 48-volt mild hybrid version of one of its powertrains. But the Hyundai Tucson disappointed us in that department. It simply dropped the 1.6-liter turbo engine in favor of a bigger naturally aspirated mill.

We doubt Kia can pull the same trick off in Europe. Likewise, we don't seem them dropping diesel as Toyota did with the Auris and RAV4. So the mainstay of this crossover will still be the 1.7 and 2.0 CRDi with up to 185 horsepower.

Cosmetically, the Sportage's 2019 facelift seems to be inspired by the recently launched Forte sedan and Ceed hatchback.

We'll get new headlights shaped like ice cubes and a revised grille. The interior might see a new infotainment system as well, perched on top of the dashboard.
2019 Kia Sportage Kia Sportage facelift Kia Sportage spyshots
Booth Girls Have Cooties How to Tow a Trailer Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Mercedes Digital Light First Look Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Tank Vs. Well Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
KIA models:
KIA Sorento (US)KIA Sorento (US) Medium SUVKIA K900/K9KIA K900/K9 CompactKIA Carnival/SedonaKIA Carnival/Sedona Large MPVKIA Carnival/SedonaKIA Carnival/Sedona Large MPVKIA Optima SportswagonKIA Optima Sportswagon MediumAll KIA models  
 
 