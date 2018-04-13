Spyshots: Kia Sportage Facelift Has Two Exhaust Pipes for Extra Sportiness

As Hyundai recently unveiled the Tucson's mid-life facelift, that of its sister CUV can't be very far behind. These are our latest spyshots, and they suggest a performance model of sorts might be on its way.

21 photos



A possible powertrain option would be the 2.0-liter turbo of the Optima GT. Of course, it's also possible that this is simply a GT-Line cosmetic pack. Would there be a point of installing a roll cage just to test some fakery?



It would be cool to have the 275 horsepower engine from the HP , perhaps sent to all four wheels via an automatic gearbox with paddle shifters.



Reports have suggested that Kia wants to start offering a 48-volt mild hybrid version of one of its powertrains. But the Hyundai Tucson disappointed us in that department. It simply dropped the 1.6-liter turbo engine in favor of a bigger naturally aspirated mill.



We doubt Kia can pull the same trick off in Europe. Likewise, we don't seem them dropping diesel as Toyota did with the CRDi with up to 185 horsepower.



Cosmetically, the Sportage's 2019 facelift seems to be inspired by the recently launched Forte sedan and Ceed hatchback.



