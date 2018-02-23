2019 Kia Sportage Facelift Gets New Ceed Headlights In Latest Rendering

It's hard to believe that the funky Kia Sportage is already a little bit old, having made its debut back at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show. That's why a mid-life facelift is currently under development, and we think we know what it will look like.

The single major change is going to be a new LED headlight system with four small projectors arranged in a square. They call it an "ice cube" design and it looks pretty modern. Yeah, as if the Sportage didn't look enough like a Porsche Cayenne already!



This rendering by Korean car specialists



Unfortunately, we don't have any spyshots of the interior. But we expect that a tablet-style infotainment system will be used, since this is what most new Kia and Hyundai models have.



The engine range is a complete mystery right now. However, Kia has suggested that a 48-volt mild-hybrid system is under development. It's also looking very likely that the base 1.6 GDI will be discontinued in favor of a 1.4 turbocharged unit.



