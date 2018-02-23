autoevolution
 

2019 Kia Sportage Facelift Gets New Ceed Headlights In Latest Rendering

23 Feb 2018, 16:46 UTC ·
by
It's hard to believe that the funky Kia Sportage is already a little bit old, having made its debut back at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show. That's why a mid-life facelift is currently under development, and we think we know what it will look like.
The Sportage facelift was photographed in February wearing heavy camouflage over its front and year. Yet thanks to essential debuts, the Ceed and Forte, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect.

The single major change is going to be a new LED headlight system with four small projectors arranged in a square. They call it an "ice cube" design and it looks pretty modern. Yeah, as if the Sportage didn't look enough like a Porsche Cayenne already!

This rendering by Korean car specialists KKS Studio very accurately depicts the rest of the facelift design. There's obviously a new grille, as well as revised fog lights The horizontal bar going across the bumper looks very strange, but it's undeniably seen in the spyshots too.

Unfortunately, we don't have any spyshots of the interior. But we expect that a tablet-style infotainment system will be used, since this is what most new Kia and Hyundai models have.

The engine range is a complete mystery right now. However, Kia has suggested that a 48-volt mild-hybrid system is under development. It's also looking very likely that the base 1.6 GDI will be discontinued in favor of a 1.4 turbocharged unit.

Our spyshots showed a prototype with two large cutouts in the rear bumper but only one small muffler. That seems similar to the setup of the European Kia Optima GT-Line, which is usually fitted with a 1.7-liter diesel. However, when the GT badge is "real," power is funneled from a 245 HP 2-liter turbo, which would be an awesome addition to the Sportage range.
