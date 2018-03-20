autoevolution
Hyundai i30 N DCT Coming In 2019 With Eight Speeds

When Hyundai pulled the veils off the i30 N, the South Korean automaker confirmed from the get-go that the compact hot hatchback would receive a dual-clutch transmission in the near future. As expected from a performance-oriented car, the DCT will use wet clutches and hydraulic actuators for seamless shifting.
Communications head for Hyundai Australia, Bill Thomas, told Car Advice that the i30 N DCT would arrive in “late 2019” in the Land Down Under. Along with the dual-clutch transmission, the i30 N for the Oz would also usher in the standard tune of the 2.0-liter T-GDI four-cylinder powerplant, which offers 250 PS and 353 Nm.

With overboost, the torque climbs to 378 Nm from 1,750 to 3,500 revolutions per minute. As for the i30 N Performance that’s on sale in Australia right now, this fellow has 275 PS (271 horsepower) on tap. Just like the braking system, the all-new transmission is developed in-house. The six-speed manual, on the other hand, benefits from different shift mapping from the bone-stock i30 and a heavy-duty clutch.

Conceived to reward the driver with great handling, the i30 N isn’t about numbers or records. This philosophy also stands true for the Veloster N, as well as upcoming N products. Regarding what the future holds in store for Hyundai’s performance division, the Tucson N is expected to bring some excitement to the automaker's SUV lineup in 2019.

Over in Germany, the i30 N starts at €29,700, with the Performance specification retailing at €32,200. The Volkswagen Golf GTI and Honda Civic Type R are more expensive in entry-level flavor, coming in at €30,425 and €36,490, respectively.

“Why doesn’t the i30 N go all-wheel-drive like the Focus RS and A45?” N head honcho Albert Biermann made it clear that without a high amount of torque, there’s no need for additional traction. As is, the electronically controlled limited-slip differential does the job just fine.
