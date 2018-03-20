Hyundai i30 N DCT Coming In 2019 With Eight Speeds

More on this:

1 Hyundai i30 N Beaten by Peugeot 308 GTi Around the Track

2 2018 Hyundai Tucson Sport Is No Tucson N Sport, But Packs Quite a Punch

3 2019 Hyundai i30 N Fastback Looks Undecided Between a Hatch and a Coupe

4 2020 Hyundai Large SUV Looks Massive In Latest Spy Photos

5 Hyundai Billboard Tries to Start a War It Probably Can't Win