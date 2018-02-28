2020 Kia Soul EV To Share Platform With Hyundai Kona Electric

Codenamed SK3, the third generation of the Soul has a bigger weight on its shoulders than the outgoing model. The most telling reason is the increasing demand for crossover and sport utility vehicles, segments that yield more profit than conventional-bodied passenger cars. Given these circumstances, the Soul will soldier on with both internal combustion and with an all-electric drivetrain option.

When can we expect the all-new Soul to arrive in the United States? At the earliest, that would be the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show in November. After that, the next possibility would be the 2019 North American Auto Show in Detroit next January. Citing industry sources, ET News of South Korea claims that the electrified Soul will share most of its underpinnings with the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric, a subcompact-sized crossover that’s offered with a choice of two batteries. The larger option enables a driving range of nearly 470 kilometers, translating to 292 miles.In Kia’s case, the Soul EV is believed to boost capacity from 30 kWh to 39.2 kWh. With a little bit of luck, a case could be made for the 64-kWh battery introduced by the Kona Electric. All in all, it’s best to look forward to at least 300 kilometers (186 miles), an upgrade from the current EPA estimate of 111 miles (178 kilometers) Expected to be launched in the second half of 2018, the all-new Soul will offer all-wheel-drive as an option and an assortment of four-cylinder engines. In Europe, the 1.6-liter turbo diesel in the Ceed is also fitting for a vehicle of this shape and size.The Soul EV will, without a shadow of a doubt, arrive later on. Anticipated to land in the U.S. for the 2020 MY, the electrified crossover will abandon CHAdeMO in favor of CCS fast charging. In addition to this well-deserved change, the EV will differ from the ICE with dedicated styling, both inside and out, putting an emphasize on the eco-friendly and high-tech drivetrain.When can we expect the all-new Soul to arrive in the United States? At the earliest, that would be the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show in November. After that, the next possibility would be the 2019 North American Auto Show in Detroit next January.