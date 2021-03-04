2021 Kia Niro Hybrid and PHEV Arrive With Tech Upgrades and Comparable Prices

Kia recently announced its year-to-date global sales, which so far have gone up 4.5% to 435,910 units. A big part of the momentum has been determined by the impressive performance from its SUVs, which are leading deliveries on a global level. Now the company aims to solidify the surge locally, revealing the updated 2021 Niro Hybrid and PHEV in U.S. specification.
The South Korean company's Niro Hybrid and Niro Plug-In Hybrid crossovers enter the 2021 model year mostly with subtle enhancements that don’t touch the styling and instead focus on providing an enhanced customer experience on the technology side.
Both will feature a raft of standard upgrades, including the addition of a Rear Occupant Alert, wireless Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto on models equipped with the eight-inch infotainment display. Also new for the 2021MY are the Remote Engine Start for the Smart Key system and the MapCare program with ten years of free updates for vehicles with embedded navigation.
Safety is also a high priority, so the Niro Hybrid and PHEV now have an expanded DriveWise Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) suite that includes the navigation-enabled Smart Cruise Control and Curve (NSCC-C) system on certain versions.
On both models, the powertrains carry on without changes. The Niro Hybrid combines the 1.6-liter GDI with an electric motor for a combined maximum output of 139 horsepower. Its PHEV sibling has the same rating, including in terms of max torque (195 lb-ft/264 Nm), but swaps the 1.56 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery for a larger 8.9 kWh pack.
As far as pricing is concerned, the 2021 Niro Hybrid kicks off at $24,690 (MSRP excludes the $1,175 destination charge). That’s for the LX trim, as the automaker also proposes four additional grades, the most expensive of which is the EX premium, at $32,950.
Meanwhile, the 2021 Niro PHEV goes for an MSRP of at least $29,590 and offers just three grades: LXS, EX ($33,390), and EX Premium ($36,550). Interestingly enough, the plug-in hybrid is also eligible for a $4,543 federal tax credit, thus making it even more affordable than its hybrid counterpart with a net starting price of $25,047. Details about the all-electric 2021 Kia Niro EV will be released later this year.
