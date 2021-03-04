2021 Kia Niro Hybrid and PHEV Arrive With Tech Upgrades and Comparable Prices

Kia recently announced its year-to-date global sales, which so far have gone up 4.5% to 435,910 units. A big part of the momentum has been determined by the impressive performance from its SUVs, which are leading deliveries on a global level. Now the company aims to solidify the surge locally, revealing the updated 2021 Niro Hybrid and PHEV in U.S. specification.

54 photos