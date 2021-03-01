2021 Kia Carnival Pricing Announced, Undercuts Telluride Three-Row SUV

If you want to purchase a Telluride as your next family car, good luck finding one without a ridiculous markup. $5,000 to $10,000 on top of the starting price of $32,190 is normal in states that include Texas, which is why the more consummate buyer would cross-shop the new Carnival.
Available from $32,100 excluding destination charge, the more wagon-esque sibling of the Telluride was revealed at the end of February with great pomp and circumstance. It’s one of the coolest minivans out there on exterior styling alone, and it’s generously equipped right off the bat as well.
In total, the South Korean automaker offers five trim levels ranging from the LX to the SX Prestige. Regardless of the equipment group of your liking, all of them come with front-wheel drive and best-in-class 290 horsepower. That figure comes courtesy of a direct-injected V6, the same 3.5-liter engine in the Telluride. Capable of 262 pound-feet (355 Nm) on full song, the free-breathing motor drives the front axle with the help of an eight-speed auto.
Best-in-class passenger room and cargo room behind the first row are two more accolades that should attract new customers to the brand, especially those family-oriented individuals who are currently considering the Toyota Sienna, Honda Odyssey, or Chrysler Pacifica. Speaking of which, those three are retailing for $34,460, $32,090, and $35,045 at the time of writing.
Manufactured at the Sohari plant in Gwangmyeong, the Carnival replaces the outgoing Sedona, and it’s the first Kia in the United States to feature the automaker’s new logo. Capable of towing 3,500 pounds (1,588 kilograms), the Carnival multi-purpose vehicle promises better safety performance thanks to the same vehicle platform as the Sorento crossover and K5 sedan.
As far as standard features are concerned, Kia has gone all out. No fewer than 12 advanced driver-assisting systems open the list of goodies, along with Smart Key, hands-free power sliding doors, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen display with cordless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Available with seven or eight seats, the Carnival will arrive at dealers in the second quarter of the year.
