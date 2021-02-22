2021 Tab 400 Teardrop Trailer Is Mindfully Filled With the Amenities of Home

5 2021 Kia Telluride vs. Hyundai Palisade Decision Comes Down to Style & Features

4 Kia Going After Everyone With Ambitious Plan for Electric Vehicles

1 All-New Kia K8 Is a Zombie Cadenza That May or May Not Come To America

More on this:

Hide Your Humvees, America, and Meet Kia’s Light Tactical Cargo Truck Concept

Kia has brought two light tactical defense vehicle concepts to the 2021 International Defense Exhibition & Conference (IDEX) in the UAE: the Light Tactical Cargo Truck and the Bare Chassis concept. 6 photos



“Our participation at IDEX 2021 is an opportunity to promote Kia's latest developments in the design of future defense vehicles. Both concepts on display have been developed to be highly flexible and durable, with the capability to be used in some of the world’s harshest environments,” said Ik-tae Kim, VP for Kia’s Special Vehicle Division.



Designed in close cooperation with the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, the KLTV cargo truck concept boasts a modular chassis that supports both standard and long-wheelbase variants,



Once operational, its purposes will include tactical commanding and reconnaissance, weapon installment, target observation, and multi-purpose support. Basically, it should be good for whatever you can throw at it on a modern 21st-century battlefield.



The unarmored long-wheelbase model features a superstructure that can be tailored for a cargo box, a mobile workshop, or even a communications center. The KLTV can also carry ten fully armed soldiers, plus up to three tons (6,000 lbs) of cargo in its rear compartment. Therefore, it should be more practical than the



As for performance, there’s a 225 hp Euro 5 diesel engine under the hood, working alongside an all-wheel-drive system and an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The truck also comes with an independent suspension system, air conditioning, a limited-slip differential, run-flat tires, and an electro-magnetic interference system.



Finally, the Bare Chassis Concept; its purpose at IDEX was to showcase the platform’s scalability. The The South Korean army has been getting its light tactical vehicles from Kia for the past five years, which shows how far the carmaker has come with regards to military-worthy products. Meanwhile, this new Light Tactical Cargo Truck concept is all about versatility, featuring a cargo container for transporting both troops as well as armory.“Our participation at IDEX 2021 is an opportunity to promote Kia's latest developments in the design of future defense vehicles. Both concepts on display have been developed to be highly flexible and durable, with the capability to be used in some of the world’s harshest environments,” said Ik-tae Kim, VP for Kia’s Special Vehicle Division.Designed in close cooperation with the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, the KLTV cargo truck concept boasts a modular chassis that supports both standard and long-wheelbase variants, armored or otherwise.Once operational, its purposes will include tactical commanding and reconnaissance, weapon installment, target observation, and multi-purpose support. Basically, it should be good for whatever you can throw at it on a modern 21st-century battlefield.The unarmored long-wheelbase model features a superstructure that can be tailored for a cargo box, a mobile workshop, or even a communications center. The KLTV can also carry ten fully armed soldiers, plus up to three tons (6,000 lbs) of cargo in its rear compartment. Therefore, it should be more practical than the Humvee , which only has two doors (single cab) in its cargo/troop carrying configurations.As for performance, there’s a 225 hp Euro 5 diesel engine under the hood, working alongside an all-wheel-drive system and an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The truck also comes with an independent suspension system, air conditioning, a limited-slip differential, run-flat tires, and an electro-magnetic interference system.Finally, the Bare Chassis Concept; its purpose at IDEX was to showcase the platform’s scalability. The Korean brand is actively developing vehicles based on this chassis for customers around the world.

load press release