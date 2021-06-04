Fiat Promises to Phase Out ICE Cars And Sell Only EVs by 2030

Fiat chose the eve of World Environment Day 2021 – which is on June 5 – to announce it will sell only electric cars from 2030 on. The news came from Olivier François, Fiat CEO and Stellantis CMO. It was announced side by side with Stefano Boeri, the architect that conceived Milan’s Vertical Forest (Bosco Verticale) – a building with 27,000 plants.

