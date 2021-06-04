Fiat Promises to Phase Out ICE Cars And Sell Only EVs by 2030

Fiat chose the eve of World Environment Day 2021 – which is on June 5 – to announce it will sell only electric cars from 2030 on. The news came from Olivier François, Fiat CEO and Stellantis CMO. It was announced side by side with Stefano Boeri, the architect that conceived Milan’s Vertical Forest (Bosco Verticale) – a building with 27,000 plants.
To prove it is serious about its environmental concerns, Fiat also committed to transforming the famous Lingotto roof track into the “largest hanging gardens in Europe.” That will imply putting 28,000 plants on the roof of that plant. The move would also contribute to “revitalize the city of Turin,” where Fiat was born. It is not clear if Stefano Boeri will take care of that project, but we bet he is the man in charge.
Usually, architects are prominent detractors of cars. For years, they have claimed that cities should belong to people and that many important roads should be converted into pedestrian areas. However, in this case, Boeri adopted a more conciliatory tone by stating that the Fiat 500e and the architecture he promotes both want the same thing: to clean the air of big cities.
Achieving that will take time, and François is pretty aware of that. This is why Fiat’s transition toward electric-only mobility will start in 2025 and will end in 2030. But, as the executive pointed out, that shift depends on making electric cars cost as much or even less than combustion-engined vehicles. The main obstacle in that path is the price of battery packs. The magical number was estimated to be $100/kWh, but there are even more ambitious goals in place nowadays. Some people claim the right target should be $60/kWh.
One big hope for that to happen is solid-state cells, which should be cheaper and safer when they reach mass production. Companies like Solid Power and QuantumScape promise to deliver them by 2025, if not a bit earlier. So Fiat may be counting on those pledges to ensure a successful transition.
