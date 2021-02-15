Rivian R1T Effortlessly Climbing a Steep Grade Shows an Off-Road EV Revolution

Although we’re still patiently waiting for their arrival, mass-market electric pickup trucks have already been labeled as massive “game changers.” Rivian is just one name in the game, but it certainly plans to beat all competitors and become the first to bring out an EV truck on the market.
The company is very busy, currently. For example, the Rivian-built Amazon electric vans (which make use of the same “skateboard” architecture as the R1T truck and R1S SUV) have already started making deliveries. Meanwhile, one of the consumer products – the R1T – has been sent to Arizona in prototype form to get a feel of some possible use case scenarios.
With the market introduction seemingly looming (the Launch Edition is already sold out, allegedly), Rivian has ramped up the testing schedule, so the R1T has become a constant presence on public roads. Not only there, it seems, because CEO RJ Scaringe has been teasing its social media followers with instances of some off-roading adventures since the early days of February.
This time around, the R1T isn’t enjoying a snowy trail as it did a few weeks ago; instead, it went to sunny Arizona, where it’s up to all sorts of rock-crawling shenanigans. The first time Scaringe tweeted about the new testing venue, the R1T faced a downhill challenge that looked rather scary... but still easy to accomplish when equipped with beefy brakes and the right amount of suspension travel.
Now it’s time for the R1T to go up some steep grades in a gravity-defying move that’s probably going to separate future EV pickup trucks in one of two lots: those who can and those who cannot. We all know that going up a steep grade is usually a careful mix of driver qualities and machine features, but this time around, we’re treated to an amazing view.
It simply shows the Rivian truck can pretty much attack any steep trail and that it will effortlessly handle the rough terrain. It also acts as a clear statement that these EVs might indeed turn out the “game changers” everyone is talking about. After all, it’s a true showcase of EV attributes as the R1T puts to great use those four motors and all-wheel-drive torque vectoring.
Steep grades. pic.twitter.com/3kClLD4rAF— RJ Scaringe (@RJScaringe) February 13, 2021
Testing in Arizona! pic.twitter.com/rREMaKReDe— RJ Scaringe (@RJScaringe) February 11, 2021