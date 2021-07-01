First-Ever Embraer Porsche Duet Jet Lands in Florida for Mystery Buyer

Back in November 2020, Brazilian aerospace company Embraer announced a partnership with Porsche that would see the creation of a special jet and a matching 911 Turbo S. Eight months later, the first airplane in the limited series was delivered to an undisclosed customer in Florida.
The joint work wears the generic name Duet, and is according to Embraer, “the first-ever true collaboration between leading aviation and automotive manufacturers.” What resulted are an airplane and a car that have matching design elements unique to this Duet range.
The airplane is a Phenom 300E, a model described as “the best-selling light jet in the world.” Its Porsche-related cues can be found on the seats, patterned after the 911 Turbo S seats and equipped with red pull straps, Speed Blue accent stitching, and carbon fiber shrouds.
On the outside, both the car and the airplane are wrapped in matching paint Platinum Silver Metallic (gloss) and matt Jet Grey Metallic, topped by hand-painted pinstripes in Brilliant Chrome and Speed Blue.
Topping the matching pair off is a special logo embossed on the seat headrests of the aircraft to represent lift and debossed on the car’s headrests to represent downforce. The aircraft side ledge and speaker grills also feature the logo.
Naturally, no mechanical changes have been made to the two machines, which remain their usual extraordinary selves. That means over 600 hp coming out of the Porsche’s engine and a 464 knots (534 mph/859 kph) top speed achieved by the jet.
The Duet plane-car combo will be made in a limited run of just ten units, but the price for each of the pairs was not announced. People can buy the two vehicles as a set, and they receive unique, matching accessories, like a customized luggage set or a Porsche Design 1919 Globe timer UTC titanium-case watch.
At the time of writing, the German carmaker did not match the Embraer announcement.
