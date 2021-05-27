Embraer’s ERJ 145 Becomes a Semi-Private Jet, Because It’s All About Comfort Now

Aviation was one of the sectors that were seriously impacted by the recent global health crisis and it’s still recovering. Companies had to make some changes and part of that has to do with rethinking the concept of comfort.
As personal space became much more important due to current circumstances, the idea of overcrowded jets and airports is starting to look like something from the past, which should be let go of. People want to feel more comfortable and safer when they travel, even if it comes at a higher cost, and the industry is picking up on that.
Embraer, a well-known Brazil-based aerospace company, has recently introduced an aftermarket solution for its popular ERJ 145 aircraft, which can transform them into spacious semi-private jets, with higher comfort levels. Apparently, this is what customers wanted, so the company catered to those needs – now, they can opt for a semi-private configuration for the ERJ 145, through a supplemental type certificate (STC) that Embraer is working on.
So, what does this configuration look like? The 50-seater jet can now have 16 to 28 premium seats, which is a significant reduction, with only 1 seat on each side of the aisle. This enables social distancing and allows customers to enjoy more comfort and privacy. And, in order to create even more space for each passenger, the overhead bins are removed. The configuration also includes a flat floor, for a feeling of extra legroom.
It all adds up to an overall much more pleasant flight experience, where personal space is the dominant factor. Plus, another important aspect is that opting for a semi-private jet means that passengers get to board on the plane and disembark at a private terminal, instead of a crowded airport.
The only bad news is that not everybody can afford the luxury of having a more comfortable flight. However, according to Embraer, the number of jets with a semi-private interior has doubled in the last 2 years, so there’s a possibility that this growing trend will become more accessible over time.
