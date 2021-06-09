Brazil Accelerates Urban Air Mobility with 50 Air Taxis to Start Operating Soon

Flying taxis are slowly, but surely, making their way into future mobility. Only a few years ago, they might have still seemed like a foreign concept, but Europe and other parts of the world are working hard on transforming urban air mobility (UAM) into reality. And Brazil looks like it’s going to become one of the UAM leaders.
Imagine what it would be like to be able to bypass traffic completely, on your everyday trip to work. No, teleportation isn’t available yet, but eVTOLs (Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing) are pretty close to that, considering how much time they could save. Especially in the biggest cities in the world, where it can take hours to get from A to B, and commuting or business travel become a nightmare.
Home of some of the busiest cities in the world, Brazil is already developing its air taxi infrastructure and is now even closer to implementing an UAM plan, after 2 major companies in the aviation field have initiated a groundbreaking collaboration. Eve Urban Air Mobility, a division of Embraer, and Helisul Aviation, are launching an exciting mobility project in Brazil, which includes innovative products and services.
Eve received an order of up to 50 eVTOLs and will also provide related services, including Urban Air Traffic Management solutions, while Helisul will be in charge of implementing these solutions in Brazil, by using the already existing air mobility infrastructure. The first step will be a proof of concept (POC) operation, using helicopters to test and confirm parameters that will later be applied to VTOLs. Together with other industry partners, the 2 companies will also focus on accessibility in vertiports and eVTOL boarding operations.
Eve’s eVTOL has already reached several milestones, including a simulator first flight last summer and proof of concept in October 2020. With this new project, Eve is expected to start eVTOL deliveries in 2026.
