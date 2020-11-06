Embraer Jet Gets Matching Porsche 911 Turbo S Companion, Rich Folk Can Buy Both

For more than a year now, autoevolution has been trying to uncover some of the best luxury yachts out there. In our quest, we found that these water-bound machines often come accompanied by other matching and necessary hardware, such as jet skis, speed boats, and at times even cars. But how about luxury airplanes?
Well, luxury airplanes generally come unattended. After all, you have no need in the sky for a ski jet, and there is of course no room inside an airplane for a car. Yet that didn’t stop Embraer and Porsche from teaming up and creating an airplane-car matching duo.
At a time when the eyes of the world are pinned elsewhere, Porsche announced a partnership with the Brazilian aerospace company that gave birth to the Duet: a pair comprising a Phenom 300E business jet and a 911 Turbo S, designed to match and honor each other.
The two machines share the same two-tone paintwork in Platinum Silver Metallic (gloss) and matt Jet Grey Metallic – this is the first time the German carmaker uses gloss and satin-gloss paintwork on the same car, and it was all done by hand, just as in the case of the jet. Both the airplane and the car also come with trim strips in Brilliant Chrome and Speed Blue.
But there are more elements the two borrowed from each other. A special loogo has been designed: it features the stylized wing of the Phenom 300E and the rear wing of the 911 from the Sport Design package. The logo can be found on the car’s badge and the head restraints.
The underside of the 911’s rear wing and the sides of the vehicle key feature the individual registration of the jet it is paired to, while the door sill trim sports “No step” lettering illuminated in red. Additionally, the dial on the stopwatch from the Sport Chrono package has a printed-on artificial horizon.
Mechanically, nothing has changed in the case of both vehicles. The Porsche still spits out 650 ps from its boxer engine, while the Phenom 300E can still top 464 knots.
Porsche says the Duet is a strictly limited edition of just 10 units, and each is reserved for "customers who opt for a special edition Embraer Phenom 300E business jet." No information on pricing has been released.
At a time when the eyes of the world are pinned elsewhere, Porsche announced a partnership with the Brazilian aerospace company that gave birth to the Duet: a pair comprising a Phenom 300E business jet and a 911 Turbo S, designed to match and honor each other.
The two machines share the same two-tone paintwork in Platinum Silver Metallic (gloss) and matt Jet Grey Metallic – this is the first time the German carmaker uses gloss and satin-gloss paintwork on the same car, and it was all done by hand, just as in the case of the jet. Both the airplane and the car also come with trim strips in Brilliant Chrome and Speed Blue.
But there are more elements the two borrowed from each other. A special loogo has been designed: it features the stylized wing of the Phenom 300E and the rear wing of the 911 from the Sport Design package. The logo can be found on the car’s badge and the head restraints.
The underside of the 911’s rear wing and the sides of the vehicle key feature the individual registration of the jet it is paired to, while the door sill trim sports “No step” lettering illuminated in red. Additionally, the dial on the stopwatch from the Sport Chrono package has a printed-on artificial horizon.
Mechanically, nothing has changed in the case of both vehicles. The Porsche still spits out 650 ps from its boxer engine, while the Phenom 300E can still top 464 knots.
Porsche says the Duet is a strictly limited edition of just 10 units, and each is reserved for "customers who opt for a special edition Embraer Phenom 300E business jet." No information on pricing has been released.