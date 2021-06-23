5 Heavy-Duty Electric Trucks Now Have Their Own Electric Island

3 Volvo Electric Trucks No Longer Silent, Listen to What They Sound Like Now

2 Rivian's First Electric Pickup Truck Is Almost Here: The R1T, Out This July

Scania E-Truck Starts Daily Deliveries for a Large Food Retailer in Stockholm

All eyes are on the most exciting electric cars, but meanwhile, electric heavy-duty trucks are revolutionizing logistics and freight transportation. Pretty soon, electric transportation could become the norm for the biggest retailers in the world. 7 photos



These Scania electric trucks will have an important mission. Every day, they will be riding from Dagab’s warehouse, located in Jordbro (the southern suburbs of Stockholm), to various grocery stores throughout the city and nearby areas, to deliver food. Sounds simple, but this is a big step towards more environmentally-friendly food delivery and retail industries.



The commissioning of these e-trucks is just one component of an extensive partnership between Scania and Dagab, which will develop even further the use of electrical alternatives for logistics. Called Reel1, the initial phase of the project is meant to develop and demonstrate electric-powered food deliveries in the Stockholm area. This began last summer and is now reaching an important point, with the Scania e-trucks ready to hit the road.



According to Scania, transport







Sweden gives a good example to other countries’ industrial sector – Axfood, its leading food retailer has taken the plunge and committed to all-electric deliveries for Stockholm. Dagab, the company’s purchasing and logistics branch, will be using Scania’s first electric heavy-duty truck for daily food deliveries to Stockholm and the entire surrounding area.These Scania electric trucks will have an important mission. Every day, they will be riding from Dagab’s warehouse, located in Jordbro (the southern suburbs of Stockholm), to various grocery stores throughout the city and nearby areas, to deliver food. Sounds simple, but this is a big step towards more environmentally-friendly food delivery and retail industries.The commissioning of these e-trucks is just one component of an extensive partnership between Scania and Dagab, which will develop even further the use of electrical alternatives for logistics. Called Reel1, the initial phase of the project is meant to develop and demonstrate electric-powered food deliveries in the Stockholm area. This began last summer and is now reaching an important point, with the Scania e-trucks ready to hit the road.According to Scania, transport vehicles that are not 100% emission-free will soon be faced with restrictions in most big cities, not just because of carbon neutrality requirements, but also because noise pollution is becoming increasingly worrying. Electric trucks that are 100% emission-free and noise-free are the best solution not just for delivering goods to stores, but also for construction, waste management and infrastructure maintenance. And, even though the company is involved in several projects related to sustainable alternatives for the automotive industry, it believes that ultimately, electrification is the answer for transforming this industry.

load press release