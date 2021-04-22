Heavy-Duty Electric Trucks Now Have Their Own Electric Island

While everyone’s eyes are on the newest and hottest electric cars, trucks are quietly, but firmly making their way towards full electrification. And, though it might not sound as exciting as what car manufacturers are up to, it’s actually more important than we might think. Trucks are responsible for a large percentage of the total CO2 emission in the U.S. and bringing them to a zero-emission point is sure to have a powerful impact on the environment.

1 photo