Mercedes-Benz Actros L Revealed as Largest and Most Capable in the Family Yet

Not as much in the news as other automotive industry segments, the heavy-duty truck business sure is a competitive one. A long list of big names of the industry are involved in it either through specialized divisions or companies they own, and at times the advancements made here are worth at least a closer look.
Daimler is one of the companies operating in this segment. The German company has its own dedicated heavy truck division but also controls Freightliner, Western Star, FUSO, BharatBenz, and Thomas Built Buses.
Tasked with handling business in this segment in the European market is Mercedes-Benz Trucks, and one of their best-selling products is the Actros. Introduced in 1996, the model is one of the most present on the continent's roads, and the Germans plan to keep it that way.
The current generation of the Actros was born in 2018, and in the time that has passed since, Mercedes has already diversified the offering with the launch of the Actros F and Edition 2. But now comes the “largest and most equipped production model in the series.” Called Actros L, it will become available for order on July 1, with production slotted to commence in November.
Mercedes says the diesel-powered behemoth comes in three variants, StreamSpace, BigSpace, and GigaSpace. For all three, the driver’s cab is 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) wide, and the lack of an engine tunnel makes for “an exceptionally spacious interior.”
Like all other modern Actros trucks, this one can be had with Multimedia Cockpit, MirrorCam, and partially automated driving functions. The Germans are also throwing into the mix Active Sideguard Assist with automated braking function and Active Drive Assist 2 with emergency stop function to brake the vehicle automatically in case of an emergency.
Pricing for the L variant of the Actros truck was not announced.
Tasked with handling business in this segment in the European market is Mercedes-Benz Trucks, and one of their best-selling products is the Actros. Introduced in 1996, the model is one of the most present on the continent's roads, and the Germans plan to keep it that way.
The current generation of the Actros was born in 2018, and in the time that has passed since, Mercedes has already diversified the offering with the launch of the Actros F and Edition 2. But now comes the “largest and most equipped production model in the series.” Called Actros L, it will become available for order on July 1, with production slotted to commence in November.
Mercedes says the diesel-powered behemoth comes in three variants, StreamSpace, BigSpace, and GigaSpace. For all three, the driver’s cab is 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) wide, and the lack of an engine tunnel makes for “an exceptionally spacious interior.”
Like all other modern Actros trucks, this one can be had with Multimedia Cockpit, MirrorCam, and partially automated driving functions. The Germans are also throwing into the mix Active Sideguard Assist with automated braking function and Active Drive Assist 2 with emergency stop function to brake the vehicle automatically in case of an emergency.
Pricing for the L variant of the Actros truck was not announced.