Mercedes-Benz Introduces the eActros, a 200 KM Heavy-Duty Electric Truck

Out of all the established truck manufacturers in the world, Daimler's brands seem to be the most determined to implement the electric drive technology to heavy-duty vehicles.

Now, though, Daimler's main brand, Mercedes-Benz, is unveiling the eActros - a heavy-duty 100 percent electric truck based on the regular Actros model. Unlike the eCanter, it has a maximum payload of 23 tons (11,5 tons per axle) and, depending on conditions, can cover up to 200 kilometers (124 miles) on a single charge.



It uses a 240 kWh battery pack that takes charging rates of up to 80 kW. That means a full recharge will take three hours at best, which isn't great, but shouldn't be that much of a problem provided there are charging possibilities on site while the truck is being loaded or unloaded.



The Mercedes-Benz eActros isn't for sale yet. Instead, the German manufacturer is handing over a fleet of two- and three-axle trucks to various customers for field testing. Mass production of the new model is scheduled all the way back to 2021, which means they're looking at a pretty extensive testing period.



As it stands now, the specs of the eActros seem pretty limited. Daimler appears to be well aware of this considering this statement from Stefan Buchner, the Head of Mercedes-Benz Trucks: "Initially, the focus will be on inner-city goods transport and delivery services – the ranges required here are well within the scope of our Mercedes-Benz eActros.”



The Mercedes-Benz eActros has two electric motors located close to the rear-axle wheel hubs generating 125 kW (170 hp) and 485 Nm (358 lb-ft) of torque each. Thanks to special gearing ratios, the torque output can reach up to 11,000 Nm (8,113 lb-ft) from each motor, meaning the eActros shouldn't have any problems going up a slope no matter the load. Tesla is slating the Semi electric truck to enter production by the end of next year, which means it would effectively beat the eActors not only in specs, but also to the market delivery. But the two aren't direct competitors and, for the moment, Mercedes-Benz Trucks is the only manufacturer with a working vehicle in this segment.