Delivery Drones Are Just a Testing Ground for the Ultimate Cargo, Humans

Recent years have spawned all sorts of big-kid toys and vehicles, some of which have even begun being implemented into business structures and models. One industry that seems to be making great advancements with the use of drones is that of logistics and package delivery.
Companies like UPS, Amazon, and even Samsung, are now implementing drone deliveries on one level or another. But why? Well, there are multiple issues that drone deliveries seem to solve. At the same time, they also raise a few issues of their own.
One of the largest problems within the logistics industry seems to be pollution. No matter where you go on this earth, you’ll run into a car, truck, semi, freight vessel, and even airplane carrying something for someone, and usually, those vehicles are powered by fossil fuels. Sure, some companies are now turning to electric drivetrains, but then traffic is still an issue.
subsidies and incentives to get the population to switch over to EVs.
This seems to hold true for every electrically driven industry, from e-bikes to delivery vehicles and even VTOLs. Plus, electric power can be harnessed using wind, water, and sun, not to mention several other peculiar methods, one of which includes radioactive elements.
Even the issue of traffic is resolved with a drone-based delivery system. Because drones fly, all ground-based disturbances no longer impede deliveries. For example, Samsung has recently announced that it will be working with Manna Drone Delivery services to run trial operations in the Oranmore area of Ireland, delivering Galaxy Buds Pro, S21 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S7, and a few others.
Using “custom-developed aerospace grade drones,” Oranmore residence can now order goods to be delivered by drone from a central warehouse. Even coffee from local shops is part of the deal. Oh, and guess what, delivery times range from two to three minutes only. Two to three minutes! That's all it takes for you to get your coffee or Samsung accessories from a couple of miles or kilometers away.
Honeywell and Pipistrel, for example, has been working on long-range and large-capacity UAVs that are pushing load limits into the hundreds of pounds range. Honestly, I feel we’re on the right track with the tech as the ultimate payload is and will always be humans.
But there’s a catch to all this drone business. Like most industries in their infancy, regulations are anything but rigid. Only last year, in December, did the EU finally issue a set of new regulatory frameworks that dictate how high a drone must fly, how fast (safety), how quietly, and how structurally sound it must be. Even weight limits have been set. One recurring question yet to be fully answered regards the effects on wildlife.
The way things are going, you’re bound to see more and more UAVs in your local town that are no longer meant for playing around; they mean big business. After all, would Samsung or Amazon be betting on a losing horse? I don’t think so.
