New Emissions Dashboard for All Transport Modes Boosts Sustainable Shipping

Wouldn’t it be cool if every logistics company could see the exact level of harmful emissions for each of its vehicles, so that they would know where the biggest problems are, and where to take it from there? Well, it’s not widely available yet, but a solution has been developed – a digital tool that will help companies decarbonize their supply chains.
As transportation regulations related to CO2 emissions become increasingly harsher, companies in various industries have to make some changes in order to comply, and that goes for their entire supply chain. This is no easy task, since some of them can include several means of transportation, ranging from trucks and trains, to vessels and planes. Keeping an eye on the emissions level for each of them seems like a daunting task.
This is where an innovative digital tool, developed by logistics company A.P. Moller – Maersk, comes in. This Emissions Dashboard collects carbon footprint measurements from all transport modes in a company’s supply chain. It conforms to the Global Logistics Emissions Council (GLEC) official methodology for emissions calculations, and it uses an EcoTransIT World software, which is accredited by the Smart Freight Center for conformance to the GLEC standard. Another key feature of this Dashboard is that it can integrate emission data from all carriers in the end-to-end supply chain, not just the ones from Maersk.
By using the information provided by the Emissions Dashboard, Maersk customers can have a solid database that can be used for corporate sustainability reports, but also get an overview of the entire supply chain, in terms of emissions, so that they can analyze where they need to act, in order to lower emissions. This way, more and more industry players can take action to make the transportation process of their merchandise more sustainable.
The Emissions Dashboard has already been tested and appreciated by 10 major industrial corporations, and is now available to all of Maersk’s 200 largest customers.
