LEVC Previews Upcoming e-Camper Model, World’s First Electric Camper Van

The London Electric Vehicle Company, or LEVC, has just revealed what its upcoming e-Camper model is supposed to look like, and its resemblance to a typical London taxi is obviously uncanny. What’s special about the e-Camper is that it will be the world’s first electric camper van, offering you more than 60 miles (96 km) of pure EV drive and a total range of over 300 miles (483 km).
Despite the press release calling this an electric camper van over and over, technically it’s somewhat of a hybrid, just like LEVC’s VN5 van on which it’s based. The e-Camper will retail for £62,250 ($86,458) and the first deliveries are expected to commence in Q4 of this year.
The e-Camper has been designed for people who want both to enjoy and protect the outdoor environment, and it all starts with its zero-emissions capability. The powertrain consists of an electric motor, a battery, and a small three-cylinder gasoline engine. LEVC believes there is huge potential for this vehicle across the UK as well as Europe.
“The campervan market is growing rapidly and, despite these vehicles being used for coastal and countryside adventures which often include national parks and protected areas, they are still powered by petrol or diesel engines. This is a major conflict, we can see a shift in consumer attitudes, with demand for greener mobility solutions to help protect and improve air quality. Our new electric, zero-emissions capable e-Camper offers the perfect solution and is well-equipped with high quality features that can be tailored to meet a range of customer requirements,” said LEVC CEO, Joerg Hofmann.
In other words, when you've arrived at your campsite, you can use electricity alone to move around if needed, without negatively impacting the surrounding environment. Meanwhile, if you've gone really far off the beaten path, well, that's where the range extender comes in.
Other important features include sleeping accommodation for four, an integrated electric kitchenette, a pop-up roof (with sleeping for two), a second-row bench seat, and a central folding table. Once you’ve set up camp, you can swivel the first-row seats 180 degrees while sliding the second row back, thus creating enough room “to dine and socialize.” Thanks to the pop-up roof, you can even stand without worrying about your posture.
As for accessories, you’ll be able to use a range of bespoke racks for activities such as mountain biking and surfing, making the e-Camper an ideal summertime travel companion.
