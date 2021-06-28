LEVC Previews Upcoming e-Camper Model, World’s First Electric Camper Van

The London Electric Vehicle Company, or LEVC, has just revealed what its upcoming e-Camper model is supposed to look like, and its resemblance to a typical London taxi is obviously uncanny. What’s special about the e-Camper is that it will be the world’s first electric camper van, offering you more than 60 miles (96 km) of pure EV drive and a total range of over 300 miles (483 km).

6 photos