World’s First Skateboard for Hydrogen and Electric Trucks Is Light and Modular

We’re all about sustainability in this day and age and that also applies to the vehicles we drive, including heavy trucks. This skateboard chassis from Gaussin claims to be the world’s first 100 hydrogen or all-electric platform designed for class 8 tractor and straight trucks.
The skateboard chassis comes in two options, one for hydrogen vehicles and one for all-electric trucks. Both aim to provide a clean, intelligent platform, with a modular design that helps you easily configure your next-generation truck according to your needs. The zero-emission skateboard will accelerate the transition to sustainable freight transportation.
The Gaussin skateboard can have a lot of applications, being the core technology for transporting semi-trailers, boxes, tanks, tippers, or drums with capacities ranging from 18 to 44 tons.
The long-distance hydrogen-optimized skateboard chassis can be refueled in under 20 minutes. It offers a range of up to 500 miles (800 km). The all-electric platform is suitable for shorter distances and offers a range of 250 miles (400 km). The swappable batteries can be replaced in just three minutes. Of course, these ranges are influenced by the type of truck and their load.
The Gaussin skateboards, both the hydrogen one as well as the one for electric trucks, can allow speeds of up to 55 mph (90 kph).
The skateboard is designed for class 8 tractor and straight trucks from 18 to 44 ft (5.5 to 13.4 m).
The French manufacturer aims to produce the skateboard through a global network of more than 40 licenses over a period of three years, so that it can speed up the international deployment. Gaussin hopes to capture 5% of the clean-energy truck market or cumulative sales of 450,000 vehicles by 2031. However, the company states that global road truck players will be able to access its platforms starting this year.
