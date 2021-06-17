Kia Highlights EV6’ Usability, Says 77.4kWh Battery Version Can Tow 3,530 LBS

Kia clearly wasn’t interested in joining the battery-electric party without at least attempting to bring something new to the table, which is why the EV6 is able to provide consumers with a level of usability never before seen in this segment. First deliveries for the EV6 are expected across Europe in Q4 of this year, with order books already open.
Perhaps the most important aspect here is the interior with its class-leading spaciousness and functionality. For starters, since there’s no central transmission tunnel, rear seat passengers can enjoy a total of 39 inches (990 mm) of legroom.
Other highlights include the innovative new HVAC (heating, ventilation and air-conditioning) system, whose reduced size allows for a slimmer cockpit design and more space for front seat passengers. Speaking of which, occupants can enjoy special relaxation seats which can lift and recline to the point where you can stretch out or even get some sleep.
As for ergonomics, all the EV6’s controls are positioned within easy reach of the driver, while the shift-by-wire selector is placed alongside the vehicle’s starter button on the center console. Also within reach are the touch-type control switches for the heated steering wheel and the ventilated/heated seats.
Moving on to storage space, there’s a sizeable center storage tray that can be used for small bags and tablets, while the integrated wireless charging pad can replenish your smartphone’s battery with ease. The previously mentioned HVAC architecture also allows for a larger glovebox, with 0.37 cu.ft (10.5 liters) of space.
Meanwhile, with the second-row seats folded, you can increase storage capacity in the trunk to 46 cu.ft (1,300 liters), while the front trunk, or “frunk” offers an additional 1.83 cu.ft (52 liters) of storage space for RWD models, and 0.70 cu.ft (20 liters) for AWD models.
Finally, towing. The flagship 77.4 kWh battery model can pull up to 3,530 lbs (1,600 kg) in both RWD and AWD configurations. If you opt instead for the 58-kWh battery, the towing capacity will max out at 1,653 lbs (750 kg).
If you live in the UK and you’d like to own the Kia EV6, expect to pay upwards of £40,895 ($57,136).
