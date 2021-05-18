autoevolution
The TeamGee Behemoth Is World’s Most Balanced All-Terrain Electric Board
Electric toys, whether they’re with two, three, or four wheels, have become very popular. For convenience or the sheer fun factor, people are warming up to the idea of putting motors on means of transportation that did not have one before.

Things like e-bikes, e-scooters, mopeds and everything in between are twice easier to operate, making for better commute alternatives, and twice as fun. After all, you can only go so fast on the power of your legs alone, which is probably a very painful truth to all us desk workers. But slap a motor on that baby, and you get power and a never-ending source of pure, unadulterated fun.

The TeamGee Behemoth is all about the fun and zero about convenience. It is an electric toy in the strictest sense of the word, delivering solid performance with powerful motors, a chunky battery pack, massive wheels and tires, and automotive-grade suspension. Technically, you could ride it to work or running errands, but we have a feeling the Behemoth is only for the bravest of the brave out for a new adventure.

Last month, the Behemoth completed a very successful round of funding on IndieGoGo, where demand must have topped even the most optimistic expectations. There’s currently a slight delay in shipping the finished products, with TeamGee saying that they’ve yet to receive the funds from the crowdfunding platform. For those who did not get the chance to get a Behemoth at a discount but are itching for new adventures, the board can pre-ordered at a full price online: $1,999.

Named after the largest creature in mythology, this electric board claims to be the world’s most balanced. “We wanted every ride to feel like they were riding a beast of old, whose biblical might and strength are yours to wield on your adventures,” the description of the product reads.

That is achieved with high-quality materials. The board itself is made from carbon fiber. The wheels are made from aluminum, while the chunky tires are rubber, providing grip on all types of terrains. And by “all,” you’re to understand “all,” as TeamGee boasts that the Behemoth can ride just as comfortably on gravel, sand, grass, forest trail, asphalt, or wet roads.

The self-leveling suspension and automotive-grade shock absorption system promise a smooth and controlled ride wherever you might take your Behemoth. The makers say it’s comparative to that found on fast, high-end cars because they wanted to create a board that would perform similarly on gravel and in the city, going over potholes or jumping over curbs.

Power comes from two 600W brushless motors, powerful enough to take you up inclines of 20%. There’s a 12AH lithium battery pack included in the board (it’s non-removable) that takes up to 3 hours to fully recharge and is good for 22 miles of range (35 km). Regen braking is included. The top speed is 25 mph (40 kph), which is very fast considering what you’re riding.

Speaking of which, control of the Behemoth is possible via wireless remote. You have four riding modes/speeds and four braking modes, as well as a display that informs you of the remaining charge in the battery, real-time speed, and mileage so far. Depending on your level of skill, you can set your board on the Low level, which will only take you 6-7 mph (9.6-11.2 kph), or take it all the way up to High Plus mode, which will max out at 25 mph (40 kph).

The Behemoth is water-resistant and, according to the makers, incredibly durable. The carbon fiber body is light and concave-shaped to ensure your feet stay on the board even when you’re tackling more difficult terrain. Even so, the board tips the scales at 16.5 kg (36.3 pounds), which is far from feather-light, while allowing for a maximum load of 200 kg (441 pounds).

If you’re more of a city rider, the Behemoth comes with two powerful LED lights that ensure visibility on the road. To that same goal, the makers have included a taillight with three auto-switching colors (yellow, green and red). Whether you can ride it on public roads is another thing, depending on where you’re from.

Still, for seekers of more adrenaline, this off- and on-road electric board seems primed to deliver it.

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
