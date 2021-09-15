5 Workhorse W-15 Wants to Beat Tesla and Become the First Electric Pickup

4 Workhorse W-15 Is an Electric Pickup Truck with Unbelievable Performance Figures

3 New USPS Trucks Pull a “Duck Face," Only 10% Will Be Electric Despite 2023 Debut

2 Oshkosh to Make Ugly-Faced Postal Delivery Trucks in New Spartanburg Facility

1 Workhorse Set to Redesign Its Flagship Electric Van, Due to Negative Feedback

More on this:

Workhorse Group Drops Legal Challenge to USPS and Oshkosh Defense Contract Deal

Workhorse Group, a manufacturer of electric vehicles and potential supplier to the United States Postal Service for an all-electric vehicle fleet, have dropped their suit against eventual contract winner Oshkosh Defense. 6 photos



The 10-year contract deal which was announced at the start of this year is projected to be worth upwards of $6 billion and calls for the delivery of anywhere from 50,000 to 165,000 vehicles.



The Workhorse bid proposed that the company would build an all-electric vehicle fleet while the winning Oshkosh bid called for meeting the requirement with a mix of internal combustion-powered and electric vehicles.



The legal challenge which Workhorse filed in June was ready to begin to face arguments before a judge today in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.







The USPS declined immediate comment.



Lawyers for the Justice Department filed a motion to dismiss the Workhorse Group challenge saying the company "admitted failure to exhaust mandatory administrative remedies."



Workhorse responded by claiming that the USPS's administrative remedies violated the U.S. Constitution, but the Justice Department countered that argument by writing that "Workhorse has forfeited its newfound...challenge by failing to raise it before the Postal Service."



Controversial Postmaster General appointee, Louis DeJoy, caused consternation among political factions by committing to at



At this moment, Congress is considering providing USPS additional billions to speed the full adoption of EVs, and earlier in September a U.S. House of Representatives panel approved $2.4 billion for USPS to buy new EV postal trucks. Those monies are also expected to be spent to build charging infrastructure. Workhorse Group voluntarily dismissed a legal challenge against their rivals which sought to overturn a USPS move to award a multibillion-dollar deal to Oshkosh Defense for delivery of the next generation of Postal Service vehicles.The 10-year contract deal which was announced at the start of this year is projected to be worth upwards of $6 billion and calls for the delivery of anywhere from 50,000 to 165,000 vehicles.The Workhorse bid proposed that the company would build an all-electric vehicle fleet while the winning Oshkosh bid called for meeting the requirement with a mix of internal combustion-powered and electric vehicles.The legal challenge which Workhorse filed in June was ready to begin to face arguments before a judge today in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. According to Reuters , neither Workhorse nor Oskhosh responded to their requests for comment as of yesterday night.The USPS declined immediate comment.Lawyers for the Justice Department filed a motion to dismiss the Workhorse Group challenge saying the company "admitted failure to exhaust mandatory administrative remedies."Workhorse responded by claiming that the USPS's administrative remedies violated the U.S. Constitution, but the Justice Department countered that argument by writing that "Workhorse has forfeited its newfound...challenge by failing to raise it before the Postal Service."Controversial Postmaster General appointee, Louis DeJoy, caused consternation among political factions by committing to at least 10% of the fleet's being electric vehicles and then awarding the contract to Oshkosh.At this moment, Congress is considering providing USPS additional billions to speed the full adoption of EVs, and earlier in September a U.S. House of Representatives panel approved $2.4 billion for USPS to buy newpostal trucks. Those monies are also expected to be spent to build charging infrastructure.