Balsa Model Flight Simulator Promises a Truly Unique Flight Sim Experience

From the creator of critically acclaimed Kerbal Space Program comes another flight sim that promises a unique gameplay experience: Balsa Model Flight Simulator. After a 1-month open beta that saw more than 9,000 players testing the game, Felipe “HarvesteR” Falanghe, lead developer of the original Kerbal Space Program, is brining his next project to Steam. 7 photos



Think of this game as the gateway to your plane factory where you can make the aircraft of your dreams from the ground up. After you’ve built your plane, you can even paint and apply decals to it to make it stand out.



Although developers claim that Balsa Model Flight Simulator is meant to offer a multi-genre experience for players of all skill levels, you should know that the game does feature advanced physics-based flight models, which means every design decision matters and even the slightest change to your model’s geometry will influence how your plane will perform.



I think it’s safe to say that Balsa Model Flight Simulator is more of a tool rather than a full-fledged game, which allows players to create all the content they desire. For example, Balsa Model Flight Simulator features its own Scenario Editor that lets you create missions and game modes.



Also, it has a free-flight sandbox mode where you can change your designs or learn to fly. There’s also a multiplayer mode that pits you against 15 other virtual pilots in paintball dogfights.



However, fresh pilots may want to tackle the single player Career mode first, as they attempt to build up their reputation through a range of challenges. Last but not least, Balsa Model Flight Simulator has been specifically designed to support modding, which means players can add their own content to the game, including new planes, maps and modes.



