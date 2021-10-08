2021 Ford Bronco Base Gets Stuck in Sticky Off-Road Comparison to Custom Badlands

While even the most basic 2021 Bronco comes with AWD, it makes a ton of difference in real-world off-roading scenarios to have a better-prepared trim. Ford knows that, and so do the aftermarket outlets.
A Base two-door Bronco goes for just $28,500, while the 4-Door (as the one seen here) starts from $33,200. Meanwhile, the Badlands is the best one can get from the factory for extreme off-roading (Wildtrak is for high-speed off-road situations – aka dune bashing). And it goes for $42,095/$44,590, depending on the door configuration.
Now, it’s also true that Mitchell S. Watts, the host of the Town and Country TV channel on YouTube has also modified his Badlands with a lot of aftermarket goodies, including a lift kit, as well as chunky 37s, among others. But it’s still a great comparison point, and also the recovery vehicle in case the Base gets stuck. And it does so, a lot.
But that’s the entire gist of it. The good folks wanted us to see the limits of the Base 2021 Bronco when off-roading, not just check it out against the Badlands. And it’s a great idea because it’s probably the last time we get to see that SUV in stock configuration. By the way, this Base example is the one being offered for free as part of the channel’s upcoming giveaway. But it’s not going to head out like this.
Instead, after seeing its off-road capabilities on a medium trail – an official one, as the guys mentioned, they’ve done plenty of off-roading, but this is probably the first time they’re doing it legally. Anyway, the non-Sasquatched Bronco Base will head over to sample the aftermarket goodies as well – including a lift kit, as well as some new wheels and tires – after that.
Which could prove adamant to conquering the rough terrain. Unlike this time when it got stuck on every possible occasion. No worries, it was fun, and safe – thanks to the assisting Badlands. Interestingly, the Bronco got stuck on the trail even when going downhill (at the 7:32 mark) after previously failing a total of six attempts to go up. It’s because of the open differentials and the street tires, as well as the ground clearance.
But, thanks to the available all-wheel drive, mud puddles were still being owned by the Base. So, they just went out in search of the biggest of them all to get stuck... again. Then, it was time for some recovery 101, which is always instructive (from the 15:17 mark). In conclusion... we’re going to have to wait for the next installment because once the Base gets the lift kit, wheels, and tires, it’s heading back to the same spot to check out the differences.
