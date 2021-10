770-HP Supercharged 2021 Ford F-150 PaxPower Alpha Can Easily Tackle Off-Road Trails

The joke, however, is on the Hellcat-engined TRX because the F-150 Raptor has a few strong points and a trick up the proverbial sleeve. For starters, the Ford Motor Company has worked its magic on the way the six-cylinder engine sounds for the 2021 model year. But most importantly, Ford tops Ram in terms of front- and rear-wheel suspension travel. It’s also important for us to mention the 37-inch optional tires of the F-150 Raptor.As for the aforementioned trick, Ford has confirmed eight-cylinder muscle for the 2022 model year. Raptor R is how the newcomer is called, and the Predator V8 engine in the Shelby GT500 seems to be the motor of choice.As we’re sitting here, waiting patiently for the Raptor R to show its mettle, The Fast Lane has tested a viable alternative to the upcoming truck. Alpha is how PaxPower calls the leviathan in the featured video, and it’s a serious rig that flaunts a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger on top of the Coyote V8.Filmed at the Hidden Falls Adventure Park in Texas, the PaxPower Alpha flaunts 770 horsepower and more than enough torque for negotiating a trail. Three inches taller and four inches wider than the regular F-150, this fellow hides upgraded leaf springs, control arms, sway bar end links, bump stops, extended front axles, and steering links behind its ginormous fender flares.Pictured with Toyo Open Country R/T rubber shoes wrapped on matte-black wheels, the PaxPower Alpha isn’t exactly cheap. The base package costs in the ballpark of $17,000 according to Andre Smirnov while the blower adds $12,500 to the tally. Add the manufacturer’s suggested retail price of a SuperCrew in Platinum flavor and with four-wheel drive, and you’ll understand that a truck like this clearly isn’t for everyone’s pockets.Still, few trucks are capable of hitting 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 5.16 seconds with all-terrain boots in the real world. For the sake of reference, a Ram 1500 TRX in absolutely perfect conditions will reach that speed in a quoted 4.5 seconds.