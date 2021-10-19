770-HP Supercharged 2021 Ford F-150 PaxPower Alpha Can Easily Tackle Off-Road Trails

2 America's Most Stolen Vehicles of 2020: the Ford F-Series Pickup Tops the List

I still remember the day Ford revealed the 2021 model year F-150 Raptor . “Evidently, it’s the 3.5-liter V6 again,” I was thinking to myself, and Ram couldn’t miss the opportunity to throw shade at the F-150 for its mill. 20 photos



As for the aforementioned trick, Ford has confirmed eight-cylinder muscle for the 2022 model year. Raptor R is how the newcomer is called, and the Predator V8 engine in the Shelby GT500 seems to be the motor of choice.



As we’re sitting here, waiting patiently for the Raptor R to show its mettle, The Fast Lane has tested a viable alternative to the upcoming truck. Alpha is how PaxPower calls the leviathan in the featured video, and it’s a serious rig that flaunts a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger on top of the Coyote V8.



Filmed at the Hidden Falls Adventure Park in Texas, the PaxPower Alpha flaunts 770 horsepower and more than enough torque for negotiating a trail. Three inches taller and four inches wider than the regular F-150, this fellow hides upgraded leaf springs, control arms, sway bar end links, bump stops, extended front axles, and steering links behind its ginormous fender flares.



Pictured with Toyo Open Country R/T rubber shoes wrapped on matte-black wheels, the



Still, few trucks are capable of hitting 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 5.16 seconds with all-terrain boots in the real world. For the sake of reference, a Ram 1500 TRX in absolutely perfect conditions will reach that speed in a quoted 4.5 seconds.



