Toyota Chooses Huntsville, Alabama, as Potential Site of New EV Battery Factory

Toyota and the state of Alabama have had a productive and successful relationship for the past two decades. If the latest reports by the area’s local ABC News affiliation are true, that relationship could be about to get even more robust.
It was announced on October 18th that Toyota intended to build a new production facility with the express purpose of manufacturing batteries for electric vehicles with an estimated cost of $1 billion. Dubbed “Project Laser” by the city of Huntsville legislators, the plan to bring a more international commerce infrastructure to the city needs not to look further than a company that’s employed Huntsville residents for decades.
At the city council meeting to discuss the specifics of the plan, Shane Davis, the director of urban and economic development for the city of Huntsville, announced that a currently anonymous buyer intends to buy 134 acres of land. Located between Interstate-565 and Old Highway 20, this land is intended to build a distribution center worth at least $100,000,000 and likely far more. The announcement by Toyota came only four days later.
The precise location Toyota wishes to use for the new facility has not been concretely laid out as of October 19th, 2021. If construction is to begin promptly, that information should be public knowledge before even one pickaxe can strike freshly purchased soil. In the event that Huntsville is not chosen for the site of the facility, the $100,000,000 distribution center will still make for a significant economic booster for the humble southern city.
Before Huntsville’s relationship with Toyota, the city was most famous for housing several key German rocket scientists via Operation Paperclip that would become integral pieces in the founding of NASA and the beginning of the American space program. Such a state-of-the-art facility would be another feather in the cap of a city routinely on the cutting edge of manufacturing innovation over the last 60 years.
