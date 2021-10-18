2022 Toyota GR 86 Shooting Brake Takes Practicality to the Streets in Vivid CGI

While it arrived a bit later at the affordable sports car party than its 2022 Subaru BRZ sibling, that doesn’t mean the GR 86 hasn’t become a darling of both the real and virtual world. On the contrary.
Like many automakers, Subaru and Toyota have been tied – on different levels – for years. Sustainability fans are eagerly awaiting the SUV results based on the e-TNGA platform, while sports car aficionados have the BRZ/GR 86 siblings to play with.
Sure, only one of them is already available at U.S. dealerships, so it’s not surprising that for now we sometimes must contend with virtual builds to ease the wait. And, perhaps not to remain outdone by BRZ’s recent digital transformation into a mid-engine boxer wonder, a pixel master has rekindled his love for a very practical (yet stylish) GR 86.
Sugar Chow (aka sugardesign_1 on social media) has decided to revisit his 2022 Toyota GR 86 “Shootingbrake” transformation and try something new (at least for him). As far as we can tell, the virtual artist hasn’t altered the design of the crimson sports car. It still comes with the cool-yet-practical three-door Shooting Brake allure.
And it remains complete with the eerie life-like proportions that make us wonder if Toyota wouldn’t be willing to make it real if enough fans petitioned. But this time around, instead of the exploratory urban jungle setting, the CGI expert tries for the very first time to make us believe a GR 86 Shooting Brake has taken to a city’s streets.
Frankly, if anyone asked us, we could have sworn this pixel master had been doing such backgrounds for years. But, more importantly, the GR 86 Shooting Brake fits even better in an environment that’s as close to the real world as it gets. Now, if only the virtual artist would start giving us additional perspectives... Especially one with the elegantly wagonized “Toyobaru” on the move!
