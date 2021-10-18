2022 Toyota Tundra MPG Test and Acceleration Test Reveal Impressive Numbers

4 2022 Toyota Tundra Comes With i-Force Max, Has 437 HP and 12k-Pound Towing Oomph

For the 2022 model year, Toyota has reimagined its full-size pickup from the ground up. Andre Smirnov had the opportunity of driving a non-hybrid Tundra Limited CrewMax 4x4 over 150.5 miles (242.2 kilometers), tallying around 19.9 miles per gallon (11.8 liters per 100 kilometers) at the pump. 6 photos



Speaking of hybrid pickups, Andre has also tested a hybrid-powered Tundra TRD Pro to 60 miles per hour in 6.86 seconds. That’s not on par with the Ford, but nevertheless, we should remember that a TRD Pro features many off-road goodies that hinder straight-line performance. Only available with the i-Force Max powertrain that integrates an electric motor on the bell housing of the 10-speed automatic transmission, this grade is flexing FOX shock absorbers, a 1.1-inch front lift, and Falken Wilpeak all-terrain rubber boots.



Below it, customers are further offered the luxed-up 1794 Edition based on the Platinum, the well-appointed Limited, SR5, and work-truck SR trim level. When properly equipped for the job, Toyota claims 12,000 pounds (make that 5,443 kilograms) of maximum towing capacity. Payload maxes at 1,940 pounds (880 kilograms), which isn’t on par with the F-150 either.



Scheduled to arrive in dealership forecourts in late 2021 unless the semiconductor crunch says nope, the



