2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Walkaround Video Reveals Better Exhaust Sound

The V8-engined SVT Raptor was replaced for the 2017 model year with the V6 Raptor, and many people weren’t amused by the vacuum-cleaner exhaust note. The Ford Motor Company paid attention to this criticism, which is why the system has been redesigned for a sweeter note.
For comparison purposes, you can hear the improvements at the 8:13 timestamp of the following clip. Uploaded by Town and Country TV, the video further offers a detailed look at what’s new for the 2021 model year.
The brand-new Raptor is only available in the guise of the SuperCrew because the previous-generation SuperCab didn’t sell as well. Considering that a shorter wheelbase helps off the beaten path, this change demonstrates what kind of customers the Ford Motor Company eyes with the newcomer.
Priced from $64,145 excluding taxes and options, the 2021 model is finished in a dark gray color known as Lead Foot. The 801A high equipment group and Power Technology Package also need to be mentioned, an extra that adds $6,150 to the tally in the guise of the Convenience Package, Torsen Package, FORD tailgate appliqué, and a high-fidelity B&O audio system.
The 801A high equipment group further bundles the Bundled Package, Tow Technology Package, Forward Sensing System, LED projectors with dynamic bending headlamps, a heated steering wheel, heated second-row seats, wireless charging pad, and universal garage door opener. If you’re a fan of heading off the beaten path, the Torsen differential is arguably the most important item in the list because the limited-slip diff keeps the V6 engine’s torque going to the ground in difficult traction scenarios. An option the pictured truck doesn’t have is the Raptor 37 Performance Package, which is named so after the 37-inch rubber boots supplied by BFGoodrich.
If the force-fed V6 isn’t exactly to your liking, fret not because the Blue Oval has a new truck in the offing. Raptor R is how the 2022 model is called, and everyone – including Mitchell Watts of Town & Country Ford – expects it with the 5.2-liter Predator V8 engine from the Mustang Shelby GT500.
