2021 Ford F-150 Earns IIHS Top Safety Pick Award

Find full ratings here: https://t.co/cHlCTE7kdE pic.twitter.com/y0IGhzKZi6 — IIHS (@IIHS_autosafety) October 12, 2021 The crew and extended cab earned “good” ratings for every crashworthiness test, while the front crash prevention system isn’t exactly bad either, according to the safety boffins. However, the mixed headlights ratings translate to the Top Safety Pick accolade instead of the Top Safety Pick+ seal of approval.Although it could’ve done better, the half-ton workhorse joins the Ram 1500 as the only large pickups to earn a 2021 award from the. The question is, what kind of safety equipment does the F-150 get as standard?The XL, for instance, is rocking a rearview camera with dynamic hitch assist, AdvanceTrac with, Curve Control, the SOS post-crash alert system, and the SecuriLock Passive Anti-Theft System. Base models can be further specified with optional MyKey, a perimeter alarm, keyless entry, BLIS with cross-traffic alert, and trailer tow coverage.Limited is how the range-topping trim level is called, a $73,105 rig that sweetens the deal with Ford BlueCruise semi-autonomous driving technology. BlueCruise builds upon the Intelligentwith Stop-and-Go, Lane Centering, and Speed Sign Recognition systems.Intersection Assist is another highlight of the Limited. This feature uses the front camera and radar sensors to detect oncoming traffic while you’re attempting to make a left turn. If the system identifies a potential collision risk, your vehicle can alert and apply the brakes automatically. Bear in mind, however, that driver-assist systems are supplemental and do not replace the driver’s attention, judgment, and need to control the vehicle.

