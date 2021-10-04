GM Trucks Outsell Ford F-Series and Ram P/U in Q3 2021

In third place, Stellantis North America delivered 121,704 units of the Ram 1500 and heavy-duty range in the months of July, August, and September. That’s minus 18.4 percent compared to Q3 2020, a woeful result mostly attributed to the microchip crisis that has taken its toll on phones as well.In second place, Ford reports 172,799 deliveries of the F-150 and Super Duty range. All three months from July to September are worse than the third quarter of 2020, which goes to show that no automaker can weather the shortage of semiconductors. According to experts, including those specialized in the automotive industry, the shortage may end in early 2023.And finally, Chevrolet reports 88,306 and 32,550 deliveries for the 1500 and heavy-duty Silverado whereas GMC sold 37,637 and 15,137 units, respectively. That’s a grand total of 173,630 trucks for the quarter, a result that couldn’t arrive at a better time. Lest we forget, the ‘Rado has received a well-deserved facelift and the Sierra will be updated this month.In the Silverado’s case, the half-ton pickup debuted the ZR2 off-road variant with Multimatic DSSV dampers, 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler mud-terrain rubber shoes, and a good ol’ small-block V8 that doesn’t hold a candle to the EcoBoost in the F-150 Raptor or Hellcat in the Ram 1500 TRX. Elsewhere in the range, the Chevy-branded truck has received a small bump in output for the 2.7-liter turbo, more towing capacity for the 3.0-liter Duramax turbo diesel, a 13.4-inch touchscreen, and very small design changes.Ford, on the other hand, prepares to challenge the almighty TRX with the Raptor R. The more raucous brother of the Raptor is all but confirmed to boast the Predator 5.2-liter supercharged V8 motor of the Shelby GT500.