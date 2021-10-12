Ram 1500 TRX on Nitrous Races Supercharged Ford F-150, Winner Holds Bragging Rights

As if the Ram 1500 TRX wasn’t already bonkers, somebody thought it would be a good idea to give it a shot of nitrous and see where that takes it. From a practical standpoint, it’s ridiculous. However, if you’re trying to compete in a straight line, you’ll take all the help you can get, let’s not pretend otherwise.
First things first, let’s look at some stock numbers. The Ram 1500 TRX was marketed as the world’s fastest and most powerful mass production truck back when it first came out. It was a bold claim, but FCA did back it up by giving the TRX a 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 engine, the same one you’d find in a Dodge Hellcat (Charger or Challenger) or a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.
Before its unveiling, people were anticipating a detuned rating for this engine, but the carmaker didn’t shave off too many horses, resulting in a peak output rating of 702 hp (711 ps), which is an astonishing figure for a pick-up truck.
Of course, you’re going to need way more pulling power if you want your TRX to cover a quarter mile in the 10-second range, which is exactly what happened here. This truck used nitrous in order to rocket past the finish line in just 10.56 seconds at 128 mph (206 kph).
Despite that being a very impressive achievement, the Ram actually lost the race. Its opponent, a Whipple tuned standard cab Ford F-150 managed to cover the quarter mile in 10.47 seconds at 133 mph (214 kph), which just goes to show that size does matter when it comes to superchargers.
We can’t be sure exactly how much power these two trucks have, but it must be over 1,000 hp, otherwise, there’s no way they could run mid-10s with such apparent ease. Also, we’ve seen this exact TRX post a 10.45 second time just last week, which ironically would have been enough for it to win this race, just barely.
