America's Most Stolen Vehicles of 2020: the Ford F-Series Pickup Tops the List

Car thefts have gone up 11 percent last year as per the National Insurance Crime Bureau, which is alarming in every respect. In addition to a pesky virus that still hasn’t been eradicated, the subsequent economic downturn and widespread complacency have only aggravated this ongoing problem.
The Hot Wheels report also puts the Ford F-Series truck line at the very top of the most stolen vehicles list for the second year in a row. A total of 44,014 thefts were recorded last year, representing a 13-percent increase from 2019. As for the most common model targeted by the bad guys, that would be the 2006.
Second place goes to the Chevrolet full-size pickup family. Silverado 1500 and Silverado HD thefts are up 25.7 percent to 40,968 units. Japanese automaker Honda follows with the Civic and Accord in third and fourth, the good ol’ Toyota Camry is listed in fifth, and the Nissan Altima takes sixth.
Although similar to the ‘Rado, the GMC Sierra ranks in seventh place with 13,016 thefts. The Ram pickup truck is listed in tenth place with 11,991 places, and between them, we have the Toyota Corolla and Honda CR-V.
“For many people, a car is the second largest investment they will ever make behind a home,” said David Glawe, chief executive officer at the National Insurance Crime Bureau. “No matter what kind of vehicle you have, take steps to protect your investment.” What kind of precautions, you may ask?
Common sense would be highest on my priorities list. Remove the key from the ignition, close your windows, lock your doors, and be sure to park in a well-illuminated area, preferably where there are cameras to deter thieves.
Warning and immobilizing devices also need to be mentioned, devices that include high-tech alarm systems with remote fuel cutoff and GPS tracking.
