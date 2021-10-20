2022 Ford Maverick Owner Shows Minor Quality Issues on His New Truck

5 Meet Shorty, the Oldest Surviving Mustang and the Only Fastback Two-Seater Ever Built

Compared to the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz that’s manufactured in the United States, the 2022 Ford Maverick is produced in Mexico because the labor is cheaper there. But cheaper labor also means lower quality assurance and control, which is bad news for the truck’s customers. 62 photos



The least obvious problem came in the guise of a crack in the wheel, which prompted the dealer to replace all four wheels. The interior weatherstripping on the driver’s door wasn’t flush with the door, which is why the truck whistled at speeds higher than 50 miles per hour (80 kilometers per hour).



There also used to be a tiny paint chip on the rear passenger side, and the biggest issue came in the guise of sloppy paintwork on the driver-side bed joint area where the rear window meets with the bedliner. But wait, there’s more! RockHoundTX recently went to a Ford event in Austin where he looked at four pre-production trucks. “All had this exact same issue” even though the bed joint area behind the passenger side looked perfectly fine.



Kudos to the dealership for getting the issues fixed without throwing a fit, but Ford should be aware that it’s not going to curb warranty costs unless it improves quality assurance and control. With greater warranty costs and more unhappy customers, Ford will lose money and patrons instead of boosting their profit and image in the eyes of prospective shoppers.



Priced from $19,995 excluding destination fee, the Maverick is the most affordable pickup on sale today in the United States. The base 2.5-liter hybrid is only available with FWD whereas the optional 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo can be further optioned with an all-wheel drive system.