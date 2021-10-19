1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Comes Out of the Barn After 30 Years, V8 Fires Up

More on this:

1 Abandoned for Years: 1964 1/2 Ford Mustang D Code Wants to Get Back on the Road

2 1968 Shelby Mustang GT500KR Spent Decades in a Farmer's Barn, Needs a Nose Job

3 1962 Chevrolet Impala SS Convertible Is a Roman Red Survivor, Still Looks Stunning

4 Forgotten 1968 Plymouth Satellite Comes Out of Storage, Goes Drag Racing

5 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Sees Daylight After 35 Years, Flaunts Numbers-Matching V8