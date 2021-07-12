This 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Has a Borrowed 429, Also a Bit of Rust

5 1970 Ford Mustang Barn Find Shows Signs of Life, Is Pretty Cheap Too

Sure, the contemporary Ford Mustang Mach 1 , with its mix of GT350 and GT500 parts, makes for an appealing proposition, but, back in 1969 when this badge was born, things were even more serious—the original Mach 1 was such a big hit that it grabbed the slice of the pie reserved for the GT, causing the latter to be discontinued, remaining dormant for over a decade. 8 photos



Well, in the case of the Mach 1 we have here, the discussing might be complicated. The thing recently showed up on social media and its advanced state of decay seems to have caused a bit of a stir.



As mentioned in the Instagram post below, which comes from digital label rottingclassics, the vehicle, which was photographed by an enthusiast named Miguel Jimenez, is up for grabs. And the seller, who may or may not be the said aficionado, is reportedly asking for $5,000 (EUR4,218 at the current exchange rates).



And while we mentioned that the pony gets plenty of love these days, there are also multiple people who took to the comments section of the post to state that the asking price doesn't seem fair given all the rust on the vehicle, among other issues.



In fact, here's one of the most popular comments, coming from a gearhead name Timo (a.k.a. timo_arrg0406): "5k for a piece of rusted metal? I don't care if it looks like a Mustang, that thing ain't worth More than 500$,"



Others came to contradict the man, albeit while blaming the booming muscle car market for offerings like this, which involve a four-figure sum for a machine that clearly requires plenty of work even if one is simply aiming for a decent-condition muscle car rather than a



Returning to the vehicle, this is said to have left the factory with a 351 ci (5.8L) V8, which blew up and was replaced by a 429 ci (7.0L) from a Ford LTD—note that the latter is different from the



Back in the day, the Mach 1 received different chassis and suspension specs based on the engines it came with, so we can't help but wonder if whoever shoehorned that big-block in there also upgraded the front shock towers as well as the springs, shocks, and the sway bars, as the factory did.



Adding a little sugar to the offer is a four-speed manual, but would this be enough to convince you to pull the trigger?



